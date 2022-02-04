North Macedonia has decided for Eurovision 2022! Andrea will have the grand honour of representing North Macedonia at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Andrea was crowned the winner of the 2022 North Macedonian national final with Circles.

A total of 6 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 in the national final. The 2022 North Macedonian entry was determined via a combined international jury/ public voting deliberation.

North Macedonia in Eurovision

North Macedonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998 and is yet to win the competition. FYR Macedonia attempted to debut at the 1996 Eurovision Song Contest in Oslo with Kaliopi, but didn’t make through the special premliminary audio semi-final.

The country has competed 21 times in the Eurovision Song Contest and has only qualified to the Grand Final on 9 times. FYR Macedonia achieved its best result in the contest in 2019 when Tamara Todevska placed 7th in the Grand Final in Tel Aviv.