The 2022 British Eurovision hopeful, Sam Ryder, was invited to ITV’s This Morning show yesterday where he spoke about his feelings regarding his forthcoming Eurovision participation.

This Morning is broadcast on ITV and is hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Sam was interviewed by Phillip Schofield during the show and he revealed that his Eurovision favourite acts are ABBA, Lordi and Duncan Laurence amongst others. He has been following the Eurovision Song Contest since he was very young and he loves the competition.

Sam talks about Tick Tock, Eurovision and his Eurovision entry ‘Space Man‘.

Talking about the contest, Sam is quite enthusiastic about taking part in the competition and his enthuasiasm is greater than his fear:

You can watch Sam Ryder on This Morning courtesy of ITV:

Sam Ryder is currently one of the most sought after artists in the UK with more than 12 million followers on Tick Tock and more than 100 million likes on the platform. He has a massive following on Istagram and Facebook too.

Sam Ryder will represent the UK at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest with his song ‘Space Man‘. Sam has co-written his Eurovision entry with Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang.

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 199). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 63 times and has enjoyed great success in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 15 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler etc.

James Newman represented the United Kingdom at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Embers‘.

Source: BBC