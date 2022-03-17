The EBU has announced today that one of the world’s biggest digital travel companies, Booking.com, has been confirmed as the Official Eurovision 2022 Travel Partner.

Booking.com has been granted extensive association, media and digital and events rights for the forthcoming edition of the Eurovsion Song Contest.

The internatioanlly acclaimed travel company will be working in close coordination with the EBU on additional broadcast, digital and social activities and promotions leading up to and during the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest engaging the millions of Eurovision fans throughout Europe and beyond with exclusive Eurovision-related travel content and digital experiences.

This will be the second time that Booking.com will be the official Eurovision Travel Partner.

Martin Osterdahl (EBU/Executive Supervisor ESC) says:

We are delighted that Booking.com is returning as the Official Travel Partner for the Eurovision Song Contest. As the world begins to start travelling again this is a perfect time to partner the world’s largest live music event and one of the world’s leading digital travel companies to help fans experience—in-person—the languages, music, and culture they discover through the Eurovision Song Contest.

Arjan Dijk ( Booking.com Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer) says:

We are so excited to be coming on board again as the Official Travel Partner for the Eurovision Song Contest. As access to live performances and travel are opening up again in many parts of the world, Booking.com is looking forward to playing a role in making it easier for millions of Eurovision fans to come together and celebrate the world’s biggest and most beloved live music event, as well as its message of unity and inclusion, whether that’s in-person in Turin, from the comfort of their own home or a unique vacation stay.’

Eurovision 2022 Official Partners

Eurovision 2022 Official Airline- Vueling

Eurovision 2022 Official Travel Partner- Booking.com

Eurovision 2022 Official Presenting Partner- Moroccanoil

Eurovision 2022 Official Partner- Riedel

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Pala Olimpico on 10, 12 and 14 May in Turin.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: eurovision.tv