Among tonight’s several shows the Nordic island of Iceland was up to the second semi final of Söngvakepnnin. The 2022 Icelandic national selection presented five more acts. Two of them advanced to next Saturday’s final, plus a wildcard!

The second of the three nights of the 2022 Iceland national selection Söngvakeppnin went live tonight organised by the Icelandic national broadcaster RÚV. The second batch of five entries took to the stage hoping to convince the audience.

Just like the first semi-final the audience distributed two passes to the Grand Final scheduled on 12 March 2022. These are the advancing acts:

Katla – Þaðan af (From there) / Then again

The line-up of the Grand Final of Söngvakeppnin 2022 is therefore almost complete! These two act join the already two qualified songs from the first semi-final:

Sigga, Beta & Elín – Með hækkandi sól (With the rising sun)

In addition the jury attributed one wildcard among the six non qualifiers, which means that in the Grand Final we will have a total of five acts. The lucky fifth qualifiers is Amarosis with Don’t you know.

Söngvkeppnin 2022

26/02/2022– Semi-final #1

05/03/2022 – Semi-final #2

12/03/2022 – Grand Final

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 (Yohanna) when it placed runner-up in the Grand Final. The Nordic nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show a total of 33 times.

Daði og Gagnamagnið represented Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry 10 years, going all the waz up to the 4th place in the Grand Final.