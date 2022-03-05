We have a winner in Romania! WRS was crowned the winner of the 2022 Romanian national final and will fly the Romanian flag at Eurovision 2022.

WRS will have the grand honour of representing Romania at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Llamame’.

A total of 10 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022 at the 2022 Romanian national final- Selectia Nationala. The show was hosted by Eda Marcus and Aurelian Temișan.

The 2022 Romanian Eurovision entry was determined via mixed jury/public deliberation.

Seven of this year’s Eurovision acts flew to Bucharest to specially grace the Romanan national final and performed during the show:

Zdob și Zdub ( Moldova)

( Moldova) Ronela Hajati (Albania)

(Albania) Vladana (Montenegro)

(Montenegro) We Are Domi (Czechia)

(Czechia) Andrea – (North Macedonia)

– (North Macedonia) Stefan – (Estonia)

– (Estonia) Intelligent Music Project – Intention (Bulgaria)

The 2016 Ukrainian Eurovision winner Jamala also performed during the show.

Romania in Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the compeitition. The country achieved its best results in our beloved show in 2005 with Luminita Anghel and in 2010 with Paula Seling and Ovi when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.