Another night in the long 2022 campaign of Melodifestivalen. The most followed national selection continued tonight live from Stockholm with the second chance contest. The last four spots for the Grand Final were up for grabs.

The famous second chance contest gave eight acts another possibility to qualify to the Grand Final of Melodifestival 2022. With the usual Oscar Zia as host, live from Friends Arena in Stockholm these were tonight’s competing entries:

Group I

Tone Sekelius – My way

My way Alvaro Estrella – Suave

Suave Danne Stråhed – Hallabaloo

Hallabaloo Anna Bergendahl – Higher power

Group II

Theoz – Som du vil

Som du vil Lisa Miskovsky – Best to come

Best to come Lillasyster– Till our days are over

Till our days are over Cazzi Opeia – I can’t get enough

They were split in two groups and battled for the last four qualifying spots. The audience delivered the results. The qualifiers of the first group were Anna Bergendahl and Tone Sekelius. From the second group Theoz and Cazzi Opeia.

The cat is therefore finally out of the bag! We now have the complete line-up of next Saturday’s Grand Final:

Cornelia Jakobs – Hold me closer

– Hold me closer Robin Bengtsson – Innocent love

– Innocent love Liamoo – Bluffin

– Bluffin John Lundvik – Änglavakt

– Anders Bagge – Bigger than the universe

– Bigger than the universe Faith Kakembo – Freedom

– Freedom Klara Hammarström – Run to the hills

– Run to the hills Medina – In i dimman

– In i dimman Anna Bergendahl – Higher power

Higher power Tone Sekelius – My way

My way Theoz – Som du vil

Som du vil Cazzi Opeia – I can’t get enough

Melodifestivalen 2022 Agenda

05/02/2022 -Semifinal #1



12/02/2022- Semifinal #2



19/02/2022- Semifinal #3



26/02/2022- Semifinal #4



05/03/2022- Andra Chansen



12/03/2022- Grand Final



Sweden in Eurovision

Sweden debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1958 and has won Europe’s favorite television show 6 times (1974, 1984, 1991, 1999, 2012, 2015) and has hosted the competition thrice in Stockholm (1975, 2000, 2016), twice in Malmo (1992, 2013) and once in Goteborg (1985). The country has been enjoying much success in the competition in recent years, having achieved 8 TOP 10 placings in the contest in the past 10 years including 2 victories.

In 2021 Tusse won the Swedish national final and flew to Rotterdam with his entry ‘Voices‘.