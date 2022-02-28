EBU’s statement on RTR and Channel 1 Russia’s membership

The EBU has released a statement regarding the EBU membership of Russian national broadcasters RTR and Channel 1 after reports citing that they had left the EBU following the decision to ban Russia from competing at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

On Saturday RIA Novosti and TASS reported that the Russian broadcasters RTR and Channel 1 Russia had withdrawn from the EBU after Russia had been excluded from participating at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. Hereafter the EBU released the following statement:

The EBU is aware of reports that the Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (RTR), Channel One Russia and Radio House Ostankino are withdrawing from the EBU. However, we have not received any formal confirmation from our Members at this moment. The EBU was informed by RTR on Friday that this could be the outcome of suspending Russia from this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. However, in light of the unprecedented crisis unfolding in Ukraine, our Executive Board still felt that the inclusion of the Russian entry in this year’s event would undermine the values of the Contest and bring the competition into disrepute. Our Union is committed to upholding the values of public service media and, as this conflict escalates, our priority must be to ensure all citizens continue to have access to trusted, independent news and information and that journalists are allowed to report freely and safely. We stand with all our Members who are working under extremely challenging circumstances to bring impartial reporting to their audiences – supporting media freedom must now be a priority for all sides in this conflict.

