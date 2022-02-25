The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has issued a statement regarding Russia’s participation at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in the wake of the latest developments in Europe and in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine.
The EBU has released the following statement today regarding Russia’s participation at Eurovision 2022 in Turin:
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced that no Russian act will participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.
The Executive Board of the EBU made the decision following a recommendation earlier today by the Eurovision Song Contest’s governing body, the Reference Group, based on the rules of the event and the values of the EBU.
The Reference Group recommendation was also supported by the EBU’s Television Committee.
The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute.
Before making this decision the EBU took time to consult widely among its membership.
The EBU is an apolitical member organization of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service.
We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.
The EBU’s statement comes after a number of European broadcasters (UA:PBC/Ukraine, NRK/Norway, YLE/Finland, DR/Denmark, SVT/Sweden, LRT/Lithuania, AVROTROS/Netherlands, ERR/Estonia, RUV/Iceland) showcased their discontent with Russia’s participation at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest including some who threatened to pull out of the competition if the country would be allowed to compete in the contest.
A number of European national broadcasters had requested the EBU to ban Russia from the competition due to the current crisis afflicting Ukraine.
Hence we will not see a Russian participation at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. A total of 40 countries are set to compete in the contest next May.
Source: EBU