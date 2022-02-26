Finland: The Rasmus win UMK 2022 and will fly to Turin!

Ladies and gentlemen, Finland has decided for Eurovision 2022. The Rasmus were crowned the winners of UMK 2022 and will have the grand honour of representing Finland at ESC 2022 in Turin.

The Rasmus will defend the Finnish colours at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with ‘Jezebel’.

A total of 7 acts battled tonight in the Finnish national final for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. UMK 2022 was held at the Logomo Arena in Turku, Finland and was hosted by Paula Vesala and Miisa Rotola-Pukkila.

The 2022 Finnish Eurovision act and entry was determined via combined international jury/public televoting deliberation.

Blind Channel (Finland 2021) and Vesala performed as special guests during the show.

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 54 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

In 2021 Blind Channel defended the Finnish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, achieving a 6th place in the Grand Final.