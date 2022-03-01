Switzerland: SRF sets date for Swiss ESC 2022 artist and entry reveal

SRF, the Swiss national broadcaster, has set the date for the Swiss Eurovision 2022 artist reveal!

Save the date: 8 March 2022! Switzerland will be unveiling its Eurovision 2022 act and entry for Eurovision 2022. Who will follow into Gjon’s Tears footsteps?

Switzerland in Eurovision

Switzerland is one of the founding members of the Eurovision Song Contest and has competed 61 times in the competition. The country has won the event twice (1956, 1988) and has hosted the event twice too ( 1956 Lugano and 1988 Lausanne).

In 2021 Switzerland was represented by Gjon’s Tears at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam achieving an honourable 3rd placing in the Grand Final.

Source: SRF