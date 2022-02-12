Latvia has decided for Eurovision 2022! Citi Zeni will have the grand honour of representing Latvia at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Supernova 2022 concluded tonight with its Grand Final. Citi Zeni were crowned the winners Supernova 2022 and will defend the Latvian colours at Eurovision 2022 with ‘Eat your salad‘.

A total of 11 of acts battled during the Grand Final for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022.

The show was hosted by Ketija Senberga and Lauris Reiniks (Latvia 2003) and was held in the Latvian capital Riga.

The 2021 Estonian and Latvian Eurovision representatives Uku Suviste and The Roop graced the Supernova stage during the show.

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 21 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

In 2021 Samanta Tina represented Latvia with her entry ‘ The Moon Is Rising’.

Cover Photo: LTV/eurovision.tv