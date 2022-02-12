Lithuania has decided for Eurovision 2022! Monika Liu will have the grand honour of representing Lithuania at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Pabandom Is Naujo 2022 concluded tonight with its Grand Final. Monika Liu was crowned the winner Pabandom Is Naujo 2022 and will defend the Lithuanian colours at Eurovision 2022 with Sentimentai.

A total of 8 of acts battled during the Grand Final for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022. The show was hosted by Giedrius Masalskis, Ieva Stasiulevičiūtė and Richardas Jonaitis.

The 2022 Lithuanian Eurovision entry and act was determined via a combined public voting/jury deliberation. The 2022 Lithuanian national selection consisted of a total of 6 shows.

Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 when it placed 6th. 2021 saw The Rooop fly the Lithuanian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Discotheque‘, achieving an honorable 8th placing in Rotterdam.