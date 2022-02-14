Last Saturday saw the Slovenian national selection for Eurovision 2022 continue with its second semi-final. The second set of EMA 2022 finalists have been determined! We now have the full line up for the 2022 Slovenian national final.



A total of 1o acts battled for 6 spots in the Grand Final. The 6 finalists were selected via jury/public televoting deliberation. The show was hosted by Bojan Cvjetićanin and Melani Mekicar. The following acts have qualified to the Grand Final:



Leya Leanne – Neked

– Neked Anabel – Tendency

– Tendency BQL – Maj

– Maj LPS – Disko

– Disko Gušti feat. Leyre – Nova Romantika

– Nova Romantika Hauptman – Sledim

They will be joining last week’s qualifiers in the Grand Final:

July Jones – Girls Can Do Anything

– Girls Can Do Anything David Amaro – Še vedno si lep a

– Še vedno si lep Luma – All In

– All In Stela Sofia – Tu in zdaj

– Tu in zdaj Batista Cadillac – Mim pravil

– Mim pravil Manouche – Si sama?

About EMA 2022

A total 0f 20 acts will be competing at EMA 2022, 10 acts will partake in each of the 2 semi-finals. 6 acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 12 acts will battle at the EMA 2022 Grand Final for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022.

05/02/2022- EMA 2022 Semi-final #1

12/05/2022- EMA 2022 Semi-final #2

19/05/2022- EMA 2022 Grand Final

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 26 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

In 2021 Ana Soklic represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Slovenia with her entry ‘Amen’.

Photo credit: RTVSLO