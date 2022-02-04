Ireland: Brooke will fly to Turin

Ireland

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani February 5, 2022 12:36 am 45 views

Ladies and gentlemen Ireland has decided for Eurovision 2022! Brooke will have the grand honour of represent the Emerald Isle at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Brooke was the crowned the winner of Eurosong 2022 with That’s Rich and will defend the Irish colours at the upcoming Eurovision edition in Turin.

A total of 6 acts competed in the 2022 Irish national final which took place on RTE’s Late Late Show. The 2022 Irish Eurovision entry was determined via a mixed national jury, international jury and public televoting deliberation.

Ireland in Eurovision

Ireland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965 and has won the competition a record 7 times  (1970, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996).

The Emerald Isle holds many a record when it comes to our beloved contest: Ireland is the only country to have won the event 3 times in a row (1992, 1993, 1994), whilst Dublin retains the record of being the only city to have hosted the event twice in a row (1994, 1995).

In fact the 90’s were Ireland’s golden years in Eurovision, the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon 4 times in a span of 5 years (1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997) with Dublin hosting the event thrice.

Ireland’s Johnny Logan is also the only artist to have won the competition twice (1980, 1987). The Irish have competed 54 times in the competition.

In 2021 Ireland was represented by Lesley Roy at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Maps‘.

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at [email protected]!

Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani

Head of International Relations & Communications

Sanjay (Sergio) joined esctoday.com in December 2006 as an editor. He was appointed as the Head of Press of ESCToday.com in 2011. Hereafter in 2016 he was promoted as the Head of International Relations & Communications at ESCToday. Sergio has covered the Eurovision Song Contest live 19 times since 2000, having worked for several international magazines and media outlets.

Comments:

Related posts