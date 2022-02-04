Spain: RTVE to broadcast Sanremo 2022: commentary by Giuseppe de Bella

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, will be broadcasting the Grand Final of Sanremo 2022 on RTVE Play for the Spanish audience.

Eurovision fever seems to be catching up in Spain as the country is all set to broadcast the iconic Italian music festival Sanremo 2022.

RTVE will be having a live broadcast of Sanremo 2022 on RTVE Play at 20:40 CET via the following link.

The multi talented Italian dancer and choreographer Giuseppe Di Bella will be doing the Spanish commentary for the show in Spanish along with RTVE’s Fernando Macias.

Giuseppe di Bella is no new face when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest as he has already graced the Eurovision stage, namely in 2015 when he accompanied Edurne (Spain 2015) during her performance in Vienna. Giuseppe also appeared in Ruth Lorenzo’s official Eurovision music video ‘Dancing in the rain‘, where he danced with her.

Di Bella is a great connaisseur of the Sanremo Song Festival as he has been following it since he was a child and has great experience when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest as he has attended many editions and partaken in the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest as Edurne’s dancer.

RTVE will be also having live connections with the 2022 Spanish Eurovision representative Chanel and Varry Brava (Benidorm Fest 2022) in order to know their impressions on the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest and Sanremo 2022.

The 2022 Sanremo Song Festival will be held tomorrow at the Ariston Theatre in Sanremo and will be hosted by Amadeus. The winner of the competition will be eligible to represent Italy at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

Source: RTVE

Photo cover: RTVE

Source: RTVE