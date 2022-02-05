Good evening Europe, this is Riga calling! We are heading north to the Baltics tonight, namely to Latvia, for the semifinal for Supernova 2022.
Latvia is gearing up for Eurovison 2022 in full steam and is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an extraordinary show.
How to watch?
You can watch the Supernova 2022 Semifinal at 20:05 CET via the following channels:
- LTV 1
- LTV 1 webstream
- LTV webstream
About the show
A total of 17 acts will battle for 10 spots in the Grand Final. A combined jury/public televoting deliberation will determine the 10 Supernova 2022 finalists. The show will be hosted by Ketija Senberga and Lauris Reiniks (Latvia 2003).
Participants
- Citi Zēni – Eat Your Salad
- Miks Dukurs – First Love
- Linda Rušeniece – Pay My Own Bills
- Elīna Gluzunova – Es pabiju tur
- RAUM – Plans
- Patriks Peterson – Can’t Get You Outta My Head
- Mēs Jūs Mīlam – Rich Itch
- KATŌ – Promises
- Miks Galvanovskis – I’m Just a Sinner
- Markus Riva – If You’re Gonna Love Me
- the COCO’NUTS – In and out of the dark
- Aminata – I’m Letting You Go
- Bermudu Divstūris – Bad
- Beatrise Heislere – On the way home
- Zelma – How
- BUJĀNS – He, She, You & Me
- Inspo – A Happy Place
Latvia at Eurovision
Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 21 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.
In 2021 Samanta Tina represented Latvia with her entry ‘ The Moon Is Rising.