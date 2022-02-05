Good evening Europe, this is Riga calling! We are heading north to the Baltics tonight, namely to Latvia, for the semifinal for Supernova 2022.

Latvia is gearing up for Eurovison 2022 in full steam and is working from strength to strength in order to showcase an extraordinary show.

How to watch?

You can watch the Supernova 2022 Semifinal at 20:05 CET via the following channels:

About the show

A total of 17 acts will battle for 10 spots in the Grand Final. A combined jury/public televoting deliberation will determine the 10 Supernova 2022 finalists. The show will be hosted by Ketija Senberga and Lauris Reiniks (Latvia 2003).

Participants

Citi Zēni – Eat Your Salad

– Eat Your Salad Miks Dukurs – First Love

– First Love Linda Rušeniece – Pay My Own Bills

– Pay My Own Bills Elīna Gluzunova – Es pabiju tur

– Es pabiju tur RAUM – Plans

– Plans Patriks Peterson – Can’t Get You Outta My Head

– Can’t Get You Outta My Head Mēs Jūs Mīlam – Rich Itch

– Rich Itch KATŌ – Promises

– Promises Miks Galvanovskis – I’m Just a Sinner

– I’m Just a Sinner Markus Riva – If You’re Gonna Love Me

– If You’re Gonna Love Me the COCO’NUTS – In and out of the dark

– In and out of the dark Aminata – I’m Letting You Go

– I’m Letting You Go Bermudu Divstūris – Bad

– Bad Beatrise Heislere – On the way home

– On the way home Zelma – How

– How BUJĀNS – He, She, You & Me

– He, She, You & Me Inspo – A Happy Place

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 21 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

In 2021 Samanta Tina represented Latvia with her entry ‘ The Moon Is Rising.