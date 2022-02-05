Tonight: EMA 2022 Semi-final #1 in Slovenia

Good evening Europe, this is Ljubljana calling! We are heading to Slovenia tonight for the first semi-final of EMA 2022.

Slovenia is gearing up for Eurovision 2022 in full steam with EMA 2022 promising to be both entertaining and exciting.

How to watch?

You can watch the First Semi-final of EMA 2022 at 20:20 CET via the following the channels?

RTVSLO 1

RTVSLO webstream

About the show

A total of 1o acts will battle for 6 spots in the Grand Final. The 6 finalists will be selected via jury/public televoting deliberation. The show will be hosted by Bojan Cvjetićanin and Melani Mekicar.

A total 0f 20 acts will be competing at EMA 2022, 10 acts will partake in each of the 2 semi-finals. 6 acts from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 12 acts will battle at the EMA 2022 Grand Final for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2022.

05/02/2022- EMA 2022 Semi-final #1

12/05/2022- EMA 2022 Semi-final #2

19/05/2022- EMA 2022 Grand Final

The Participants

July Jones – Girls Can Do Anything David Amaro – Še vedno si lepa Le Serpentine – Tud teb se lahk zgodi Bowrain & Brina – Čas je Luma – All In Stela Sofia – Tu in zdaj Jonatan Haller – Obzorje Batista Cadillac – Mim pravil Zala Smolnikar – V ogledalu Manouche – Si sama?

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 26 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

In 2021 Ana Soklic represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Slovenia with her entry ‘Amen’.