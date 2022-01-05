LTV, the Latvian national broadcaster, has unveiled the Supernova 2022 acts and entries.

Latvia is gearing up in full steam for Eurovision 2022 and is preparing for its national selection from strength to strength.

The Latvian broadcaster received a total of 130 entries for Supernova 2022. A special jury has whittled down the submitted entries to sixteen.

Supernova 2022 will consist of two televised shows: a semi-final and a grand final scheduled to be held on 5th and 12th February respectively.

LTV has released the names of the entries and their respective competing entries. You can listen to the Supernova 2022 entries here.

The Supernova 2022 candidates

Aminata – I’m Letting You Go

– I’m Letting You Go Beatrise Heislere – On The Way Home

– On The Way Home Bermudu Divstūris – BAD

– BAD BUJĀNS – He, She, You & Me

– He, She, You & Me Citi Zēni – Eat Your Salad

– Eat Your Salad COCO’NUTS – In And Out Of The Dark

– In And Out Of The Dark Elīna Gluzunova – Es pabiju tur

– Es pabiju tur Inspo – A Happy Place

– A Happy Place KATŌ – Promises

– Promises Linda Rušeniece – Pay My Own Bills

– Pay My Own Bills Markus Riva – If You’re Gonna Love Me

– If You’re Gonna Love Me Mēs Jūs Mīlam – Rich Itch

– Rich Itch Miks Dukurs – First Love

– First Love Patriks Peterson – Can’t Get You Outta My Head

– Can’t Get You Outta My Head RAUM – Plans

– Plans Zelma – How

Amongst the competing acts we have Aminata who represented Latvia at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015.

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 21 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

In 2021 Samanta Tina represented Latvia with her entry ‘ The Moon Is Rising‘.