Eurovision 2022: Semi-final Allocation Draw date set

The date for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest Semi- Final Allocation Draw and Host City Insignia Handover Ceremony has been set.

Save the date: Tuesday 25 January 2022! 36 countries will be distributed in different pots and allocated in one of the two semi-finals during the 2022 Eurovision Semi-final Allocation Draw.

Semi-final Allocation Draw

The 2022 Eurovision Semi-final Allocation Draw is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 25 January in Turin. RAI and the EBU are yet to confirm both the hosts and venue of the event.

A total of 41 countries will partake at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. 36 countries will compete in the semi-finals whilst a total of 25 countries will compete in the Grand Final on 14 May.

How many countries will compete in each semi-final?

A total of 36 countries will fight for the golden ticket to the Grand Final in one of the two semi-finals on 10 and 12 May. Thus 18 countries will compete in each of the two semi-finals, whist the Big 5 ( Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, France and Germany) have a direct ticket to the Grand Final on 14 May.

The 36 semi-finalist countries will be divided into several pots and distributed equally into each of the 2 semi-finals by a draw. The distribution of the countries in the pots will be based on the voting pattern in each country in the past years.

This mechanism is used in order to avoid neighbourly voting and countries that tend to vote for each another ending up competing in the same semi-final.

The first draw will determine which country will compete in which semi-final.

The exact running order of the 36 countries competing in the 2 semi-finals on 10 and 12 May will be determined by the producers of the show by late March. The draw will be supervised by EBU’s Executive Supervisor Mr. Martin Osterdahl.



Semi-finalist countries

Albania Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland Georgia Greece Iceland Ireland Israel Latvia Lithuania Malta Moldova

Montenegro Netherlands North Macedonia Norway Poland Portugal Romania Russia San Marino Serbia Slovenia Sweden Switzerland Ukraine



Big 5

France Germany Italy Spain

United Kingdom

First/second half of Semi-final Allocation Draw

Another draw will determine the appearance of the country in its respective semi-final (1st half or 2nd half of the semi-final).

Big 5 voting in semi-finals

The Big 5 (Italy, France, UK, Spain and Germany) countries will vote in the semi-finals too. A draw will also determine which country will vote in which semi-final.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be a co-production by Italian national broadcaster RAI and the EBU.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 10, 12 and 14 May at the Pala Olimpico in Turin, Italy.