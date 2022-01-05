Romania: TVR releases the Selectia Nationala 2022 entries

TVR, the Romanian national broadcaster, has released the forty six Selectia Nationala 2022 entries.

Romanian is gearing up for Eurovision 2022 in full steam and is working round the clock preparing its iconic national selection- Selectia Nationala.

The Romanian broadcaster has released the 46 comepeting entries in the competition. You can listen to the songs here.

TVR received a total of 94 entries for Eurovision 2022, the broadcaster’s special committee shortlisted the submitted entries to 46.

Selectia Nationala 2022

The 2022 Romanian national selection will consist of 2 stages:

From 5-10 February the jury and public will vote for their favourite songs. The professional jury will select 15 entries whilst the public will select 5 entries. Stage 2- A televised semi.-final will take place with the 20 songs on 12 February. The professional jury will deliberate the 10 finalists for the national final.

Hence a total of 10 acts will battle for the right to represent Romania at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin during the Grand Final of Selectia Nationala 2022.

The 2022 Romanian national final has been set to take place on 5 March. The 2022 Romanian Eurovision entry will be determined via mixed jury/public deliberation.

Romania in Eurovision

Romania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the compeitition. The country achieved its best results in our beloved show in 2005 with Luminita Anghel and in 2010 with Paula Seling and Ovi when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.

In 2021 Roxen represented Romania at Eurovsion 2021 with her entry ‘Amnesia‘.

Source: TVR

Photo credit: EBU