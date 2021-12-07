RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, will be unveiling the names of the twelve acts who will compete at the forthcoming Spanish national selection, Benidorm Fest 2022 on Friday 10 December via a special press conference.

The press conference will be held at the RTVE Headquarters in Madrid at 10:00 CETon Friday 10 December. The Spanish Head of Delegation Eva Mora and RTVE’s Head of Communication and Participation Maria Eizaguirre will be presiding the press conference.

The Spanish broadcaster will be disclosing the names of the 12 lucky hopefuls who will be battling for the golden ticke to Eurovision 2022. TVE received a total of 886 entries for Eurovision 2022, herafter the broadcaster shorlisted the submitted entries to twelve.

About Benidorm Fest 2022

The submission period for artists/composers to submit their entries to RTVE for Benidorm Fest concluded on 10 November 2021.

A total of 12 acts will compete at the 2022 Spanish national selection next January. Six acts will compete in each of the 2 semi-finals whilst 6 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Turin in the Grand Final.

Benidorm Fest 2022 will consist of 3 live televised shows which will be held in Benidorm at the end of January.

Source: ESCTODAY/ RTVE