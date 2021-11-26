Bulgaria: Intelligent Music Project will fly to Turin!

BNT, the Bulgarian national broadcaster, has unveiled that the rock band Intelligent Music Project will represent Bulgaria at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

After Belgium and Georgia, Bulgaria is the next country to unveil its Eurovision 2022 act for Turin.

Bulgaria has opted for an internal selection in order to select its Eurovision act and entry for Eurovision 2022 as has been the tradition in recent years.

Intelligent Music Project will have the grand honour of flying the Bulgarian flag at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with their entry ‘Intention‘. The rock band will be premiering their Eurovision entry on 7 December. Thus Bulgaria becomes the first country to release its Eurovision 2022 entry.

The artist reveal took place during a special BNT press conference in Sofia yesterday where the Bulgarian national broadcaster shed more light on its upcoming Eurovision 2022 project.

Intellingent Music Project consists of the following six members:

Ronnie Romero

Bisser Ivanov

Slavin Slavchev

Ivo Stefanov

Dimiter Sirakov

Stoyan Yankoulov (Bulgaria 2007/2013)

Stoyan Yankoulov is a familiar face when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest as he has represented his homeland along with Elitsa Todorava twice in the competition (2007, 2013).

Bulgaria in Eurovision

Bulgaria joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 2017 with Kristian Kostov when he placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

In 2021 Victoria represented Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Growing Up Is Getting Old‘.ç

Source: BNT

Photo credit: BNT