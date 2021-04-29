Poupée de cire, poupée de…? Hello Luxembourg! The Grand Duchy is joining the 2021 OGAE international poll. They might not have a representative in Rotterdam this year but they still have a voice in the most important fan club poll!

Bonsoir Luxembourg, may we have your votes please? How would we all love to hear this again at the Eurovision Song Contest. Unfortunately, once more we can only read the votes from OGAE Luxembourg for the 2021 OGAE international poll. 28 members of the local fan club voted as follows:

12 points to Lithuania

10 points to France

8 points to Malta

7 points to Switzerland

6 points to Cyprus

5 points to San Marino

4 points to Romania

3 points to Moldova

2 points to Italy

1 point to Denmark

It is the fourth set of douze points for The Roop from Lithuania! Congratulations! Once again we get to celebrate a new country joining the board: Moldova!

Provisional scoreboard

The top four of the provisional scoreboard keep fighting scoring big points. They have jointly collected 15 douze points out the 18 announced sets of votes up to date. This is the current ranking with the results of 18 fan clubs out of 43:

Switzerland – 167 points Malta – 141 points France – 135 points Lithuania – 119 points San Marino – 98 points Cyprus – 92 points Sweden – 52 points Italy – 43 points Azerbaijan – 36 points Ukraine – 25 points Croatia – 22 points Romania – 18 points Iceland – 15 points Greece – 14 points Russia – 12 points Serbia – 11 points Finland – 10 points Israel – 9 points Denmark – 6 points Norway – 4 points Estonia – 4 points Bulgaria – 3 points Belgium – 3 points Moldova – 3 points Ireland – 2 points