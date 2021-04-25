Bonjour la France, bonjour Paris! Sunday is definitely funday when you get to discover more votes for the 2021 OGAE international poll. We are moving to the Hexagone today to see how the members of OGAE France have voted in this year’s OGAE poll.

Fourteenth out of 43 members announcing their votes, OGAE France is taking part to this year’s OGAE international poll. 149 its members have expressed their opinion on the entries of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. Here is how they voted:

12 points to Switzerland

10 points to Malta

8 points to Lithuania

7 points to San Marino

6 points to Cyprus

5 points to Sweden

4 points to Italy

3 points to Ukraine

2 points to Israel

1 point to Ireland

And for the fifth time this year Gjon’s Tears from Switzerland goes away with the maximum score! Congratulations! It is also interesting to note that Ireland has received its very first point in this year’s poll, therefore joining 22 other entries so far with points on the scoreboard.

Provisional scoreboard

Today’s result from Paris bring the lead of Switzerland to 30 points. Without points for themselves, France momentarily gives its second place to Malta, which also reaches the 100-point mark. Lithuania goes in fourth place in a very close battle with San Marino.

Switzerland – 134 points Malta – 104 points France – 102 points Lithuania – 77 points San Marino – 75 points Cyprus – 71 points Sweden – 48 points Italy – 39 points Azerbaijan – 33 points Croatia – 22 points Ukraine – 18 points Romania – 13 points Greece – 12 points Iceland – 12 points Serbia – 11 points Israel – 9 points Russia – 8 points Finland – 8 points Denmark – 5 points Estonia – 4 points Bulgaria – 3 points Norway – 3 points Ireland – 1 point

