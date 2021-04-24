Another Saturday, another vote reveal for the 2021 OGAE international poll. Today we are discovering how OGAE Slovenia voted. As the famous guy announcing the Slovenian votes in 2003 said… “here I go… bye!”

The thirteen fan club to vote in the 2021 OGAE international poll is OGAE Slovenia. Without further ado, let’s see how its 14 members voted:

12 points to Malta

10 points to Switzerland

8 points to Sweden

7 points to France

6 points to Croatia

5 points to Italy

4 points Cyprus

3 points Serbia

2 points Iceland

1 point to Lithuania

Destiny from Malta has received the twelve points for the second time in this year’s poll, congratulations! Once again, no country has scored points for the first time.

Provisional scoreboard

The fight is on. Switzerland, France and Malta are on the current podium and are battling scoring top points almost at every announcement. Is this a scenario we will also find at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam next month? Let’s see the current ranking:

Switzerland – 122 points France – 102 points Malta – 94 points San Marino – 69 points Lithuania – 68 points Cyprus – 65 points Sweden – 43 points Italy – 35 points Azerbaijan – 33 points Croatia – 22 points Ukraine – 15 points Romania – 13 points Greece – 12 points Iceland – 12 points Serbia – 11 points Russia – 8 points Finland – 8 points Israel – 7 points Denmark – 5 points Estonia – 4 points Bulgaria – 3 points Norway – 3 points