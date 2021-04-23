Shalom Israel! Eurofans are spoiled today as we deliver today’s second set of votes for the 2021 OGAE international poll. It is a short haul from Cyprus to Israel.

There is no such thing as too much Eurovision. OGAE Israel has delivered the results of the vote of 97 voters. Here are their points for the 2021 OGAE international poll:

12 points to Switzerland

10 points to France

8 points to Malta

7 points to Russia

6 points to San Marino

5 points to Azerbaijan

4 points to Cyprus

3 points to Lithuania

2 points to Sweden

1 point to Ukraine

For the fourth time in this poll, Gjon’s Tears from Switzerland gets the douze points, congratulations! Unfortunately, no new country has received points on the provisional scoreboard.

Provisional scoreboard

With two thirds of the votes still waiting to be released, Switzerland has expanded the lead at the top of the scoreboard with the most recent set of twelve points. The battle is on for second place between France and Malta. San Marino and Lithuania are currently tied in fourth place, followed closely by Cyprus. Below this group, Azerbaijan has overcome Italy in eight place and Russia is the biggest mover, going from rank 22nd to 15th.

Switzerland – 112 points France – 95 points Malta – 82 points San Marino – 68 points Lithuania – 68 points Cyprus – 61 points Sweden – 35 points Azerbaijan – 33 points Italy – 30 points Croatia – 16 points Ukraine – 14 points Romania – 13 points Greece – 12 points Iceland – 10 points Russia – 8 points Finland – 8 points Serbia – 8 points Israel – 7 points Denmark – 5 points Estonia – 4 points Bulgaria – 3 points Norway – 3 points

Stay tuned for more votes from Europe and Australia!