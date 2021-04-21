Hello Lisbon, hello Portugal! The 2021 OGAE international poll has entered its second week with the votes from OGAE Portugal. And what a fight this is! A small group of countries is dominating the competition, let’s see how it is going.

Lisbon calling here. 45 members of OGAE Portugal have voted for the 2021 OGAE international poll. Their preferences have been as always converted into points and… here they are:

12 points to France

10 points to Lithuania

8 points to Switzerland

7 points to Malta

6 points to Azerbaijan

5 points to Cyprus

4 points to Ukraine

3 points to San Marino

2 points to Bulgaria

1 point to Iceland

It is the second set of douze points for Barbara Pravi from France, congratulations! It shall be noted that one country is able to make its appearance on the scoreboard: Bulgaria has received its very first points in this year’s poll.

Provisional scoreboard

With today’s results the provisional scoreboard now includes 22 countries. Switzerland still holds the lead with yet another top 3 result. France has made a move to consolidate its second place thanks to the twelve points from OGAE Portugal. Malta and Lithuania are currently tied in third place. The full scoreboard is available on the website of the OGAE international network.

Switzerland – 86 points France – 67 points Malta – 62 points Lithuania – 62 points San Marino – 52 points Cyprus – 45 points Italy – 26 points Azerbaijan – 21 points Sweden – 21 points Ukraine – 14 points Croatia – 13 points Iceland – 10 points Finland – 8 points Serbia – 8 points Romania – 7 points Greece – 5 points Denmark – 5 points Estonia – 4 points Bulgaria – 2 points Israel – 2 points Norway – 1 point Russia – 1 point

Stay tuned for more votes from Europe and Australia!