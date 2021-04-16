Day four of the 2021 OGAE international poll. Today we are turning to a country that unfortunately is not taking part to this year’s contest. However, their fan club is still part of the international network and can therefore vote in the poll. Here comes OGAE Hungary!

Four days, four sets of douze points. Who is going away with the maximum points today? 23 members of OGAE Hungary have laid down their favourite acts of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. This is how they voted for the 2021 OGAE international poll:

12 points to Switzerland

10 points to France

8 points to Malta

7 points to Lithuania

6 points to Finland

5 points to Ukraine

4 points to San Marino

3 points to Croatia

2 points to Italy

1 point to Azerbaijan

And for the third time out of four sets of votes, Gjon’s Tears from Switzerland gets the maximum score! Finland and Croatia get points for the first time in this poll, landing in the overall scoreboard with 6 and 3 points respectively.

Provisional scoreboard

In the overall ranking, Switzerland streches the lead over Lithuania. The podium is momentarily completed by Malta. 17 coutries out of 39 have managed to score points so far. 90 members of four different OGAE clubs have voted. The details are published on the website of the 2021 OGAE international network poll.

Switzerland – 44 points Lithuania – 34 points Malta – 33 points France – 21 points San Marino – 19 points Sweden – 18 points Cyprus – 18 points Ukraine – 8 points Azerbaijan – 7 points Italy – 6 points Finland – 6 points Iceland – 5 points Estonia – 4 points Croatia – 3 points Romania – 2 points Greece – 2 points Israel – 2 points

More votes to follow from Europe and Australia, stay tuned!