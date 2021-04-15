The 2021 OGAE international poll is truly underway. Started this week, new sets of votes will be released every day by OGAE international. Next up is OGAE Albania.

OGAE Albania gathered the votes of 10 members, here are the douze points:

12 points to Switzerland

10 points to Lithuania

8 points to Sweden

7 points to Cyprus

6 points to Azerbaijan

5 points to Malta

4 points to Italy

3 points to France

2 points to San Marino

1 point to Romania

This is the second time that Gjon’s Tears from Switzerland receives the maximum amount of points. Azerbaijan and Italy enter the scoreboard receiving points for the first time.

Provisional scoreboard

Switzerland stays on top of the provisional scoreboard and manages to leave Lithuania 5 points behind. The third place is currently occupied by Malta. The full scoreboard is published on the website of OGAE international.

Switzerland – 32 points Lithuania – 27 points Malta – 25 points Sweden – 18 points Cyprus – 18 points San Marino – 15 points France – 11 points Azerbaijan – 6 points Iceland – 5 points Estonia – 4 points Italy – 4 points Ukraine – 3 points Romania – 2 points Greece – 2 points Israel – 2 points

Stay tuned for more points from Europe and Australia!