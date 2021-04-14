This is getting as exciting as the real thing. For the next three weeks we will be publishing the results of the 2021 OGAE poll. Yesterday OGAE Netherlands started off with the first set of douze points. Today OGAE Latvia is up!
A total of 11 members of OGAE Latvia took part to the vote. Without further ado, let’s see how it went:
- 12 points to Lithuania
- 10 points to Malta
- 8 points to Switzerland
- 7 points to Sweden
- 6 points to San Marino
- 5 points to Cyprus
- 4 points to Estonia
- 3 points to Ukraine
- 2 points to Israel
- 1 point to Iceland
This is the first set of douze points for neighbouring Lithuania! The Roop are surely dancing in their Discotheque.
Provisional scoreboard
Combined with yesterday’s results from the Dutch OGAE, here is the provisional scoreboard of the 2021 OGAE poll. Currently the duo Switzerland and Malta is leading, followed by today’s top scorer Lithuania. Seven countries have been able to score points in both sets announced until today.
- Switzerland – 20 points
- Malta – 20 points
- Lithuania – 17 points
- San Marino – 13 points
- Cyprus – 11 points
- Sweden – 10 points
- France – 8 points
- Iceland – 5 points
- Estonia – 4 points
- Ukraine – 3 points
- Greece – 2 points
- Israel – 2 points
- Romania – 1 point