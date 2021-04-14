This is getting as exciting as the real thing. For the next three weeks we will be publishing the results of the 2021 OGAE poll. Yesterday OGAE Netherlands started off with the first set of douze points. Today OGAE Latvia is up!

A total of 11 members of OGAE Latvia took part to the vote. Without further ado, let’s see how it went:

12 points to Lithuania

10 points to Malta

8 points to Switzerland

7 points to Sweden

6 points to San Marino

5 points to Cyprus

4 points to Estonia

3 points to Ukraine

2 points to Israel

1 point to Iceland

This is the first set of douze points for neighbouring Lithuania! The Roop are surely dancing in their Discotheque.

Provisional scoreboard

Combined with yesterday’s results from the Dutch OGAE, here is the provisional scoreboard of the 2021 OGAE poll. Currently the duo Switzerland and Malta is leading, followed by today’s top scorer Lithuania. Seven countries have been able to score points in both sets announced until today.

Switzerland – 20 points Malta – 20 points Lithuania – 17 points San Marino – 13 points Cyprus – 11 points Sweden – 10 points France – 8 points Iceland – 5 points Estonia – 4 points Ukraine – 3 points Greece – 2 points Israel – 2 points Romania – 1 point

Stay tuned for more votes from all over Europe and Australia!