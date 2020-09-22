Preparations are in full swing in The Netherlands for the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, the journey to Rotterdam has begun and is set to conclude in May. Fasten your seat belts as the 2021 Eurovision season is well and truly underway!

NPO, the Dutch national broadcaster is in full steam, working round the clock organizing and preparing for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. The 2021 Eurovision host broadcaster is set to dislcose further key information regarding next year’s competition in the months leading up to the competition.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the current evolving situation in the world the EBU and Eurovision 2021 host broadcasters (NPO, NOS, AVROTROS) are yet to determine the fomat that will be adapted to host the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

One thing we know is that the 2021 Eurovision edition will definitely take place in Rotterdam in one way or the other. The format that will be used to host the event will certainly influence the organization of the competition and the activities and side events organized in the host city ie Eurovision Village, Red Carpet, Opening Ceremony, Euroclub, Welcome Reception etc.

ESCToday brings you a provisional timeline for the 2021 Eurovision events, key milestones and dates. This article will be constantly updated in the weeks and months leading up to the Eurovision 2021 Grand Final.

What is yet to come

Eurovision 2021 Official List of Participating Countries

Eurovision 2021 Semi-final Allocation Draw

EBU to select the format for Eurovision 2021 (out of 4 scenarios)

Eurovision 2021 Head of Delegations Meeting

Eurovision 2021 Interval and Opening Acts

Eurovision 2021 Postcards Concept

The Euroclub Venue

The Eurovision Village Venue

The Red Carpet location

The Opening Ceremony/Welcome Reception venue

Semi-finals Running Order

What we already know

The EBU and Dutch host broadcasters have opted to use the same Eurovision 2020 stage design, theme art and slogan for Eurovision 2021. The 2020 Eurovision intended hosts will host the event in 2021.

Eurovision 2021 provisional timeline

10/10/2020- Grace period for applicant countries to withdraw application without a penalty

November/December 2020 – EBU to release official list of participating countries (provisional)

(provisional) late January/2021- Semi-final Allocation Draw (provisional)

(provisional) January/February 2021- EBU and ESC 2021 host broadcasters to determine ESC 2021 format

Mid March- Deadline for participating countries to submit their entries to the EBU ( provisional)

( provisional) Mid March- Heads of Delegation Meeting (provisional)



(provisional) 17/05/2021 – Semi-final 1 – Jury show

18/05/2021 – Semi-final 1 – Family show

18/05/2021 – Semi-final 1 – Live broadcast



19/05/2021 – Semi-final 2 – Jury show

20/05/2021 – Semi-final 2 – Family show



20/05/2021 – Semi-final 2 – Live broadcast



21/05/2021 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Jury final

22/05/2021 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Family show

22/05/2021 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Live broadcast

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.