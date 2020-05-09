We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! Despite the cancellation of this year’s event in Rotterdam, ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

Today we visit Turkey, a country with a very strong Eurofan community, even though it doesn’t participate in the contest anymore. Let’s see how INFE Turkey voted!

Top 10 from INFE Turkey

1 point goes to Australia

2 points go to Malta

3 points go to Germany

4 points go to Italy

5 points go to Iceland

6 points go to Russia

7 points go to Norway

8 points go to… Switzerland

10 points go to… Azerbaijan

12 points go to… Lithuania!

Another set of 12 points goes to The Roop from Lithuania, helping them keep their place on the top of the scoreboard! Switzerland remains on the 2nd place, with 107 points and Iceland is third, with a total of 86 points.

INFE Poll 2020 current scoreboard

Lithuania – 158 points

Switzerland – 105 points

Iceland – 86 points

Russia – 82 points

– 82 points Italy – 80 points

Bulgaria – 69 points

– 69 points Norway – 68 points

– 68 points Malta – 60 points

– 60 points Sweden – 52 points

– 52 points Azerbaijan – 49 points

– 49 points Ukraine – 42 points

– 42 points Germany – 34 points

– 34 points Romania – 26 points

– 26 points Serbia – 18 points

– 18 points Cyprus – 17 points

– 17 points Armenia – 17 points

– 17 points Latvia – 15 points

– 15 points Israel – 13 points

– 13 points Ireland – 13 points

– 13 points Spain – 12 points

– 12 points France – 12 points

– 12 points Slovenia – 10 points

– 10 points Albania – 10 points

– 10 points Australia – 8 points

– 8 points Belgium – 7 points

– 7 points United Kingdom – 7 points

– 7 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points The Netherlands – 3 points

– 3 points Georgia – 3 points

– 3 points North Macedonia – 2 points

– 2 points Greece – 2 points

– 2 points Croatia – 2 points

– 2 points Austria – 1 point

About INFE Turkey

INFE Turkey, locally known as EurovisionDream and based in Istanbul, is one of the co-founders of the INFE Network. Despite the fact that Turkey hasn’t participated in the contest the last 7 years, local interest from Eurovision fans is still high and INFE Turkey is for sure one of the fan communities expressing high interest in the Eurovision Song Contest. Find out more about INFE Turkey and EurovisionDream through their official websites.

