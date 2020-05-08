We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! Despite the cancellation of this year’s event in Rotterdam, ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

We are moving west today, in order to find out how UK voted! Here are the points from INFE United Kingdom.

Top 10 from INFE United Kingdom

1 point goes to Spain

2 points go to Croatia

3 points go to Armenia

4 points go to Germany

5 points go to Italy

6 points go to Slovenia

7 points go to Norway

8 points go to… Ireland

10 points go to… France

12 points go to… Serbia!

This is the first set of 12 points to go to Hurricane from Serbia, helping them climb up to the place of the scoreboard! Lithuania’s hold on the first place remains strong, with 146 points, with Switzerland following, with a toal of 97 points. Iceland closes the top 3 of the scoreboard, with 81 points.

INFE Poll 2020 current scoreboard

Lithuania – 146 points

Switzerland – 97 points

Iceland – 81 points

Russia – 76 points

– 76 points Italy – 76 points

Bulgaria – 69 points

– 69 points Norway – 61 points

– 61 points Malta – 58 points

– 58 points Sweden – 52 points

– 52 points Ukraine – 42 points

– 42 points Azerbaijan – 39 points

– 39 points Germany – 31 points

– 31 points Romania – 26 points

– 26 points Serbia – 18 points

– 18 points Cyprus – 17 points

– 17 points Armenia – 17 points

– 17 points Latvia – 15 points

– 15 points Israel – 13 points

– 13 points Ireland – 13 points

– 13 points Spain – 12 points

– 12 points France – 12 points

– 12 points Slovenia – 10 points

– 10 points Albania – 10 points

– 10 points Australia – 7 points

– 7 points Belgium – 7 points

– 7 points United Kingdom – 7 points

– 7 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points The Netherlands – 3 points

– 3 points Georgia – 3 points

– 3 points North Macedonia – 2 points

– 2 points Greece – 2 points

– 2 points Croatia – 2 points

– 2 points Austria – 1 point

About INFE United Kingdom

INFE UK was established in April of 2017, bringing the UK a new proposal of fan media outlet and aiming to revive the interactivity among Eurovision fans in the United Kingdom, with events and continuous news updates.

Stay tuned to ESCToday for tomorrow’s results!