INFE Poll 2020: Time to see how Poland voted

We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! Despite the cancellation of this year’s event in Rotterdam, ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

Today, we travel just a step to the west, in order to see how Poland voted! Let’s see the Top 10 from INFE Poland!

Top 10 from INFE Poland

1 point goes to Azerbaijan

2 points go to Norway

3 points go to Iceland

4 points go to Romania

5 points go to Russia

6 points go to Malta

7 points go to Bulgaria

8 points go to… Germany

10 points go to… Switzerland

12 points go to… Lithuania!

Lithuania and The Roop still remain in 1st place and with INFE Poland‘s set of 12 points, they now have a total of 142 points! They are followed by Switzerland, with 97 points and Iceland, which once more gets back in 3rd place with 73 points, leaving Italy only 2 points behind!

INFE Poll 2020 current scoreboard

Lithuania – 142 points

Switzerland – 97 points

Iceland – 73 points

Italy – 71 points

Russia – 69 points

– 69 points Bulgaria – 69 points

– 69 points Malta – 58 points

– 58 points Norway – 51 points

– 51 points Sweden – 42 points

– 42 points Ukraine – 40 points

– 40 points Azerbaijan – 39 points

– 39 points Germany – 27 points

– 27 points Romania – 26 points

– 26 points Cyprus – 17 points

– 17 points Latvia – 15 points

– 15 points Armenia – 14 points

– 14 points Israel – 13 points

– 13 points Albania – 10 points

– 10 points Australia – 7 points

– 7 points Belgium – 7 points

– 7 points United Kingdom – 7 points

– 7 points Spain – 6 points

– 6 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points Ireland – 5 points

– 5 points The Netherlands – 3 points

– 3 points Georgia – 3 points

– 3 points Greece – 2 points

– 2 points France – 2 points

– 2 points Austria – 1 point

– 1 point North Macedonia– 1 point

About INFE Poland

INFE Poland was founded in the Polish capital of Warsaw back in 2011, the same year in which the INFE Network was formed.

The Polish club in one of the most active fan communities in the country, with more than 3,000 followers on its Facebook page and is the most interactive in the regional fan media.

Find out more about INFE Poland by visiting their official fan club website!