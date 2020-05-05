INFE Poll 2020: Let’s hear from Ukraine today

We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! Despite the cancellation of this year’s event in Rotterdam, ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

Today, we move back to the east, as it’s time to find out how the two-time winner Ukraine has voted! Here is the Top 10 from INFE Ukraine!

Top 10 from INFE Ukraine

1 point goes to Switzerland

2 points go to Norway

3 points go to Azerbaijan

4 points go to Sweden

5 points go to Australia

6 points go to Albania

7 points go to Malta

8 points go to… Lithuania

10 points go to… Italy

12 points go to… Russia!

Thus, INFE Ukraine‘s 12 points fly to their neighbours in Russia, which jumps into the Top 5, just 2 points ahead of Bulgaria! Lithuania and The Roop remain unshakable in 1st place, followed by Switzerland and Italy, which now is back in 3rd place with 71 points!

INFE Poll 2020 current scoreboard

Lithuania – 130 points

Switzerland – 87 points

Italy – 71 points

Iceland – 70 points

– 70 points Russia – 64 points

– 64 points Bulgaria – 62 points

– 62 points Malta – 52 points

– 52 points Norway – 49 points

– 49 points Sweden – 42 points

– 42 points Ukraine – 40 points

– 40 points Azerbaijan – 38 points

– 38 points Romania – 22 points

– 22 points Germany – 19 points

– 19 points Cyprus – 17 points

– 17 points Latvia – 15 points

– 15 points Armenia – 14 points

– 14 points Israel – 13 points

– 13 points Albania – 10 points

– 10 points Australia – 7 points

– 7 points Belgium – 7 points

– 7 points United Kingdom – 7 points

– 7 points Spain – 6 points

– 6 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points Ireland – 5 points

– 5 points The Netherlands – 3 points

– 3 points Georgia – 3 points

– 3 points Greece – 2 points

– 2 points France – 2 points

– 2 points Austria – 1 point

– 1 point North Macedonia– 1 point

About INFE Ukraine

INFE Ukraine was founded in 2016 in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, following its ongoing media collaboration with their country’s neighbouring fan club, INFE Belarus.

Following Ukraine’s Eurovision victory at the 2016 competition, INFE Ukraine has seen a rise in interest, continuing to grow as a club on a regular basis.