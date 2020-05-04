INFE Poll 2020: The votes from the Czech Republic are in

We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! Despite the cancellation of this year’s event in Rotterdam, ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!
Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?
Today, we are ready to find out how has the Czech Republic voted! Here is the top 10 from INFE Czech Republic.
Top 10 from INFE Czech Republic
- 1 point goes to Norway
- 2 points go to Ukraine
- 3 points go to the United Kingdom
- 4 points go to Bulgaria
- 5 points go to Germany
- 6 points go to Sweden
- 7 points go to Iceland
- 8 points go to… Russia
- 10 points go to… Switzerland
- 12 points go to… Lithuania!
For a second day in a row, The Roop from Lithuania win 12 points, having now an impressive total of 122 points! Switzerland comes next, with a total of 86 points, with Iceland following on the third place of today’s scoreboard, with 70 points.
Let’s look at the current scoreboard for the INFE Poll 2020:
- Lithuania– 122 points
- Switzerland– 86 points
- Iceland– 70 points
- Bulgaria– 62 points
- Italy– 61 points
- Russia– 52 points
- Norway– 47 points
- Malta– 45 points
- Ukraine– 40 points
- Sweden– 38 points
- Azerbaijan– 35 points
- Romania– 22 points
- Germany– 19 points
- Cyprus– 17 points
- Latvia– 15 points
- Armenia– 14 points
- Israel– 13 points
- United Kingdom– 7 points
- Belgium– 7 points
- Spain– 6 points
- Poland– 5 points
- Ireland– 5 points
- Albania– 4 points
- The Netherlands– 3 points
- Georgia– 3 points
- Australia– 2 points
- Greece– 2 points
- France– 2 points
- Austria – 1 point
- North Macedonia– 1 point
About INFE Czech Republic
INFE Czech Republic has been working proudly under the INFE Network since 2012 to keep the Eurovision spirit alive within the country. This year’s poll received a record breaking number of Czech fans, including additional votes by a jury which consisted of:
- Andrea Savane – Czech spokesperson in 2007
- Annabelle – Singer
- Dea Music
- Tereza Holubová– Singer
- Vítek Havlis – TV presenter
- Daniel Hrdlička– Singer of the band Pilot
- George Hájek – Musician
- Ján Winkler – Czech and Slovak Eurovision expert
The club runs one of the most active and updated Eurovision sites. Check out their official website.