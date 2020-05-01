INFE Poll 2020: Moldova’s votes come next

We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! Despite the cancellation of this year’s event in Rotterdam, ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

Today, on the first day of May, it’s time to move a little eastern and find out how INFE Moldova has voted.

Top 10 from INFE Moldova

1 point goes to Australia

2 points go to Latvia

3 points go to Azerbaijan

4 points go to Ukraine

5 points go to Bulgaria

6 points go to Italy

7 points go to Norway

8 points go to… Lithuania

10 points go to… Romania

12 points go to… Switzerland!

Following this, Switzerland and Gjon’s tears are pleased to receive one more set of 12 points and climb from the 4th to 2nd place, displacing Italy and Iceland one place below. Lithuania with The Roop remains first, having achieved a clear and stable lead.

Let’s look at the current scoreboard for the INFE Poll 2020:

Lithuania – 90 points

Switzerland – 60 points

Italy – 59 points

Iceland – 49 points

– 49 points Bulgaria – 38 points

– 38 points Malta – 37 points

– 37 points Ukraine – 36 points

– 36 points Azerbaijan – 35 points

– 35 points Norway – 35 points

– 35 points Russia – 34 points

– 34 points Sweden – 31 points

– 31 points Romania – 22 points

– 22 points Cyprus – 17 points

– 17 points Germany – 14 points

– 14 points Armenia – 14 points

– 14 points Israel – 12 points

– 12 points Latvia – 10 points

– 10 points Belgium – 7 points

– 7 points Spain – 6 points

– 6 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points Ireland – 5 points

– 5 points United Kingdom – 4 points

– 4 points Albania – 4 points

– 4 points Australia – 2 points

– 2 points Greece – 2 points

– 2 points France – 2 points

– 2 points North Macedonia– 1 point

About INFE Moldova

INFE Moldova joined the INFE Network just in 2019 and is one of the most recent members. The fan community "Eurovision Moldova" on Facebook has a wide range of presence in social media and YouTube and counts a large number of members active in the country. You can find more about the group here

Stay tuned to ESCToday, as the results’ flow is underway!