INFE Poll 2020: Let’s find out how France voted

We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2020 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

Yesterday, we travelled all the way to Australia. Today we’re flying back to Europe to see how INFE France has voted!

Top 10 from INFE France

1 point goes to Iceland

2 points go to Malta

3 points go to Bulgaria

4 points go to Norway

5 points go to Sweden

6 points go to Israel

7 points go to Italy

8 points go to… Ukraine

10 points go to… Lithuania

12 points go to… Switzerland!

Congratulations to Gjon’s tears from Switzerland on his first set of 12 points! With a total of 36 points, he is third on the scoreboard, only 4 points behind Italy, that holds the second place. On the first place, we find Lithuania once more, with an impressive total of 55 points.

Now it’s time we checked the current scoreboard for the INFE Poll 2020:

Lithuania – 55 points

Italy – 40 points

Switzerland – 36 points

Iceland – 25 points

– 25 points Bulgaria – 25 points

– 25 points Sweden – 23 points

– 23 points Ukraine – 16 points

– 16 points Norway – 16 points

– 16 points Russia – 14 points

– 14 points Armenia – 12 points

– 12 points Malta – 11 points

– 11 points Germany – 11 points

– 11 points Latvia – 7 points

– 7 points Cyprus – 7 points

– 7 points Azerbaijan – 7 points

– 7 points Israel – 6 points

– 6 points Spain – 5 points

– 5 points Romania – 5 points

– 5 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points Ireland – 5 points

– 5 points United Kingdom – 4 points

– 4 points Albania – 4 points

– 4 points Belgium – 3 points

– 3 points Greece – 2 points

– 2 points France – 2 points

– 2 points North Macedonia – 1 point

– 1 point Australia– 1 point

About INFE France

INFE France, formerly known as Euroidol, joined the INFE Network shortly after its foundation.

The club was known under the name Euroidol from 2011, before deciding to make the presence of the INFE Network more known within its name, now known simply at INFE France.

Members of INFE France attend the Eurovision Song Contest on a yearly basis and are regularly updated on the latest news and updates regarding the contest.

INFE Poll 2020 goes on tomorrow with the results from Germany!

Stay tuned!