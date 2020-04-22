We are already well on our way to find out the winner of INFE Poll 2020, the 4th annual poll about the favourite Eurovision entries of the INFE Network! ESCToday, in an exclusive collaboration with the INFE Network, will be presenting you the results from each of the 22 participating fan clubs around the continent and beyond, up until the winner’s declaration!

Day by day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2019 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most “douze points” this year?

Following yesterday’s results from INFE Georgia, the second country to announce their results is Greece! Let’s find out how INFE Greece has voted…

Top 10 from INFE Greece

1 point goes to Germany

2 points go to France

3 points go to Russia

4 points go to Azerbaijan

5 points go to Iceland

6 points go to Bulgaria

7 points go to Cyprus

8 points go to… Switzerland

10 pointa go to… Lithuania

12 points go to… Norway!

Ulrikke from Norway scored her first set of 12 points and fiercly enters the race! She is a few points away from the Top 3, which is currently composed by Lithuania in first place with 22 points, Switzerland following with 16 points and finally Bulgaria with a total of 14 points.

Below you may check out how the current scoreboard of the INFE Poll 2020 looks:

Lithuania – 22 points

Switzerland – 16 points

Bulgaria – 14 points

Norway – 12 points

– 12 points Azerbaijan – 7 points

– 7 points Cyprus – 7 points

– 7 points Malta – 7 points

– 7 points Armenia – 6 points

– 6 points Iceland – 5 points

– 5 points Poland – 5 points

– 5 points Albania – 4 points

– 4 points Russia – 3 points

– 3 points France – 2 points

– 2 points Italy – 2 points

– 2 points Australia – 1 point

– 1 point Germany– 1 point

About INFE Greece

The Greek Eurovision Fan Club was established in 1988 and is one of the oldest Eurovision Fan Clubs in Europe. The club founded the INFE Network in 2011 in collaboration with the clubs of Spain, France, Cyprus, Turkey and Azerbaijan and was renamed into INFE Greece.

Its site is the #1 Eurovision portal for news in Greece and Cyprus, while the club holds a variety of events through all the year.

Stay tuned to ESCToday for the upcoming results!