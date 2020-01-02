Happy New Year! Toda raba Tel Aviv, Hallo Rotterdam!

Farewell to 2019! A warm welcome to 2020! One more year has gone by, one more Eurovision season is over thus making way to the 2020 season. We will be travelling from Tel Aviv to Rotterdam!

In 2020, we will be travelling to the old continent for the Eurovision Song Contest, namely to the Netherlands who will be hosting the competition for the for the fifth time in Eurovision history.

Eurovision fans will be more than happy to travel to one of most modern, innovative and open cities in the Netherlands, namely Rotterdam, one of the most happening cities in Europe.

Rotterdam will be welcoming the Eurovision bandwagon along with its glitter, glam and glitz for the very first time. The 2020 Eurovision host city is all set to welcome the Eurovision family in the best of ways with its iconic architecture, modern art, massive port, amazing restaurants and vibrant nightlife.

Both Rotterdam and NPO are gearing up in full steam in order to host the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in May. The Netherlands is working from strength to strength in order to showcase a mesmerising and exciting show next spring.

Toda raba Tel Aviv and Israel!

The highlight of 2019 was that Israel welcomed the Eurovision Song Contest for the third time. KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster, excelled in organising an extraordinary Eurovision with an impressive stage and an entertaining show that mesmerised viewers across the globe. A total of 41 countries partook in the competition in Tel Aviv.

Both the Israeli broadcaster and the City of Tel Aviv worked from strength to strength and round the clock in order to showcase a magnificent show and event.

Eurovision fans and visitors to Tel Aviv were quite impressed with the way the city lived and embraced the contest. Tel Aviv dressed up specially for the ocassion and embraced Eurovision fans and guests with the best of Israeli hospitality.

Congratulations Duncan Laurence, AVROTROS and the Netherlands!

2020 will be taking us back to the land of canals, tulips, windmills, Brabantia, Anne Frank, Eramus Bridge, Kubuswoningen, Rotterdam Markt Hall, Euromast, Oude Kerk, Delfshaven, Breda, Gouda Cheese, Madurodam, Edam Cheese, Alkmaar Cheese, Delft, Amsterdam, Rijksmuseum, The House of Anne Frank, Van Goh, the Jordaan, Maastricht, Utrecht, Dam Square,bicycles, wooden shoes, Dutch clogs, Rembrandt, Philips, Heineken, Delft Blue, Johannes Vermeer, Stroopwafel, Poffertjes, Bitterballen, Pannenkoeken, The Hague, Leiden, etc. Yes, we are talking about none other than the Netherlands.

The Eurovision bandwagon will be heading back to the Netherlands after 40 years, as the last time when the country hosted the competition was back in 1980 when The Hague welcomed the international music festival.

Open Up in 2020!

2020 will be bringing about many pleasant surprises and innovations with itself. You can check out our provisional timeline of the upcoming events leading up to the Grand Finale of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2020 Eurovision season has already kicked off, we already know the names of the representatives from the Albania, Cyprus, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Georgia and Bulgaria .

National finals for the 2020 Eurovision season kicked off in 2019 and more national finals and special presentation shows are scheduled to be held all over Europe in January, February and March.

NPO and the EBU have unveiled the 2020 Eurovision stage design, hosts, theme art and slogan.

A total of 41 countries will partake in our beloved contest this year. Monaco, Luxembourg, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Slovakia, Montenegro, Hungary and Turkey have no intention to return to the contest in 2019.

The entire ESCToday.com team would like to take the opportunity to wish each and everyone of you an amazing New Year and a wonderful 2020 Eurovision Season! Let’s Open Up to Eurovision in Rotterdam!

