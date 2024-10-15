The EBU appoints Martin Green as Eurovision Director

The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) has appointed Martin Green as the Eurovision Director, a new role which has been introduced in order to oversee the Eurovision Song Contest.

Martin Green was the Executive Producer of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool which the BBC hosted on behalf of Ukraine. Martin Green is a household name when it comes to producing large scale events as he has produced the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Hull UK City of Culture 2017, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 and the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest and the BBC won a BAFTA award for the production of the event. Martin will start his new job in November.

Jean Philip De Tender (EBU Director of Media/ Deputy Director General) says:

Martin’s experience, strategic thinking and creative energy will be invaluable to the song contest as we get set for the 2025 event and evolve into the future. The creation of this senior role and Martin’s appointment reflect how we’re building on the history and the strengths of a unique platform that celebrates the power of music to bring people together.

Martin Green says:

The Eurovision Song Contest captures the imaginations of people across generations, countries and cultures. It remains a beacon of joy, artistry and diversity – and a testament to the inclusive power of public service broadcasting, Being asked to lead the event is a dream come true and I look forward to working with everyone involved to take the project and the brand into an exciting future.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the St.Jakobshalle in Basel (Switzerland) on 13, 15 and 17 May. The official list of the ESC 2025 competing countries will be released at the end of the year.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU