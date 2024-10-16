Italy: Annalisa to perform at the Los40 Music Awards 2024 in Spain

The 2024 Sanremo runner up, Annalisa, has been invited to perform at the forthcoming edition of the Los40 Music Awards which are scheduled to be held at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona on November 8th.

Annalisa who came 2nd at Sanremo 2024 with her mega hit ‘Sincermente‘ will be flying to Barcelona, Spain next month in order to grace the Los 40 Music Awards 2024. She has released the Spanish version of her Sanremo 2024 entry ‘Sinceramente‘. Her fame has crossed borders and frontiers.

Ana Mena, Dani Fernández, Teddy Swims, Rauw Alejandro, Lola Índigo, Kapo, Bad Gyal, Álvaro de Luna, Benson Boone, Abraham Mateo and Naiara will be also gracing the event.

Annalisa competed at the Sanremo Song Festival 2024 with ‘Sinceramente’, her song has gone viral both in Italy and overseas and become a massive hit.

Source: Los40.com

Photo credit: Annalisa