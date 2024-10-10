Junior Eurovision 2025 running order unveiled

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster and the EBU have unveiled the running order for the forthcoming edition of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster is working round the clock in its quest to host the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest come November. RTVE is working from from strength to strength to showcase an extraordinary and exciting show.

The competition will be held on Saturday 16 November at the Caja Magica in the majestic Spanish capital city of Spain. A total of 17 countries will be partaking in the competition.

The show will be hosted by Melani Garcia, Ruth Lorenzo (Spain 2014/ESC) and Marc Clotet.

JESC 2024 Running Order

Italy Estonia Albania Armenia Cyprus France North Macedonia Poland Georgia Spain Germany Netherlands San Marino Ukraine Portugal Ireland Malta

Italy will open the competition whilst Malta will close the show. Host nation Spain will perfom #10 in the show.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/bgGxGcVwnWQ

Tickets for JESC 2024 are scheduled to go on sale on 15 October, tickets for the Friday 15 November rehearsal and the main show on Saturday 16 November will be up for grabs!

Source: RTVE/EBU

Photo credit: RTVE/ EBU