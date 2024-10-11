Luxembourg: 60 acts apply for Luxembourg Song Contest 2025

RTL Luxembourg, the Luxembourgish national broadcaster, has received circa 100 songs for the upcoming 2025 Luxembourgish national final, whilst 60 acts have applied to compete at the forthcoming edition of the Luxembourg Song Contest.

The Luxembourg Song Contest 2025 will be held at the Rockhal in Esch-Belval on Saturday 25 January 2025.

Luxembourg at Eurovision

Luxembourg is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest and has won the competition five times. In 2024 the Grand Duchy returned to the contest after a 30 year hiatus. In 2024 Tali represented Luxembourg at the Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Fighter’.

Source: RTL Luxembourg

Photo credit: RTL Luxembourg