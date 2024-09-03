JESC 2024: Participants list, logo, stage design and slogan unveiled

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, and the EBU have unveiled the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 participants list, logo, slogan and stage design.

RTVE is working round the clock from strength to strength to showcase an exciting and extraordinary show come November. It will be the 2nd time in the history of Eurovision that Spain will be hosting a ESC event, having hosted the 1969 Eurovision Song Contest in the Spanish capital. It will be the very first time that Spain will be welcoming the JESC bandwagon.

A total of 17 countries will be competing at the forthcoming 2024 Junior Song Contest which is scheduled to be held on 16 November at the Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain.

Albania (RTSH) Armenia (AMPTV) Cyprus (CyBC) Estonia (ERR) France (France Télévisions) Georgia (GPB) Germany (KiKA/NDR) Ireland (TG4) Italy (Rai) Malta (PBS) Netherlands (AVROTROS) North Macedonia (MKRTV) Poland (TVP) Portugal (RTP) San Marino (SMRTV) Spain (RTVE) Ukraine (Suspilne)

The slogan and theme art for JESC 2024 will be ‘Let’s Bloom’. Cyprus and San Marino will be returning to the competition this year. The 2024 JESC stage design has been inspired by the Flourishing Garden.

The official press release reads:

The concept of blooming will be transferred to the Caja Mágica stage through organic elements. RTVE has designed a simple and at the same time modern set, with a central element that is groundbreaking and reminiscent of the verticality of the digital world with which young people live together: a large vertical LED screen that will dominate the stage as a core element.

Martin Osterdahl (JESC Executive Supervisor/EBU) says:

It’s our pleasure to be welcoming young and talented artists from 17 countries to Madrid in November for the 22nd Junior Eurovision Song Contest. We’re also thrilled to be welcoming back two countries, Cyprus and San Marino, to the competition. It has been a long time since Spain has hosted a Eurovision event and RTVE’s excitement to be staging this year’s Contest has been infectious! We are looking forward to a wonderful week ahead of us in November.

Ana Maria Bordas ( Executive Producer JESC 2024/ Original Content Director at RTVE) says:

Martin Dietmann (JESC 2024 Artistic Director) says:

Our vision is rooted in the belief that diversity is the essence of beauty, much like a flourishing garden. In this creative journey, we embrace the idea that each artist, like a unique plant, contributes to the vibrant tapestry of our ‘garden of life’. Here, everyone has their place and together we grow into diverse shapes, colours and forms. We invite our audience to trust in our vision and the future of our artists, as we embark on this transformative experience together.

Tickets to the 2024 Junior Song Contest are scheduled to go on sale on 15 October 2024.

Source: RTVE/EBU

Photo credit: RTVE/EBU