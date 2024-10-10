Montenegro: Montesong 2024 competing acts unveiled

RTCG, the Montenegrin national broadcaster, has unveiled the names of the 16 competing acts at the forthcoming Montenegrin national final- Montesong 2024.

Montenegro is returning to the competition after a two year hiatus with a full fledged national final aka Montesong 2024.

A total of 16 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2025 during the Montenegrin national final aka Montensong 2024 scheduled to be held on 27 November at the Voco Sports Hall in Podgorica.

The sixteen competing songs will be published on YouTube ten before the show so that the Montenegrin audience and public can get to know the songs.

Montesong 2024 competing acts:

ANASTASIJA KOPROLČEC – Kraj BEND “9” – Stop war BOBAN RAJOVIĆ – Suze DOLCE HERA – Repeat ĐURĐA – To ljubav je GLUMCI BEND – San ISAK ŠABANOVIĆ – Ljeto, ljeto, ljeto KEJT – Obala raja LUKA PERAZIĆ I RADE VUKČEVIĆ – Dva srca LUKA RADOVIĆ – Kada dođe maj MILENA VUČIĆ – Škorpija NEMANJA PETROVIĆ – Među zvijezdama NEONOEN – Clickbait NINA ŽIŽIĆ – Dobro došli TINA DŽANKIĆ – Nova VERICA ČULJKOVIĆ – Čuješ l

Montenegro in Eurovision

Montenegro debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 with Stefan Faddy and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in 2015 with Knez‘s Balkan ballad Adio.

The former Yugoslav republic has only made it to the Eurovision Grand Final on two occasions, namely in 2014 and 2015. The Balkan country has competed in Europe’s favourite television show 12 times.

In 2022 Vladana represented Montenegro at the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with her entry ‘Breathe‘.

Source: RTCG

Photo credit: RTCG