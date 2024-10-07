Albania: Festivali i Kenges 63 competing acts unveiled

Albania

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani October 7, 2024

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has unveiled the thirty competing acts at the forthcoming edition of Festivali i Kenges.

The 63rd edition of Festivali i Kenges is scheduled to be held in December in Tirana, Albania. RTSH had received a total of 85 songs for Fest 63, the special selection committee have whittled down the submitted entries to 30. Hence  a total of 30 acts will be battling for the coveted trophy.

The 2025 Albanian Eurovision entry and act will be also determined via Fest 63.

The Fest 63 competing acts

  1. Algert Sala
  2. Alis Kallacej
  3. Ardit Çuni
  4. Devis Xherahu
  5. Djemtë e Detit
  6. Elvana Gjata
  7. Endrik Beba
  8. Epos Grup
  9. Erma Mici
  10. Frensi Revania
  11. Gjergj Kaçinari
  12. Gresa Gjocera
  13. Jet
  14. Kejsi Jazxhi
  15. Kleansa Susaj
  16. Laurjan Ejlli ft. Adelina Corraj
  17. Lorenc Hasrama
  18. Luna Çausholli
  19. Mal Retkoceri
  20. Martina Serreqi
  21. Mihallaq Andrea
  22. Nita Latifi
  23. Olsi Bylyku
  24. Orgesa Zaimi
  25. Rea Nuhu
  26. Ronaldo Mesuli
  27. Santino De Bartolo
  28. Shkodra Elektronike
  29. Stine
  30. Vesa Smolica

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at our beloved competition in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The ‘Land of the Eagle‘ has partaken in the competition 20 times. The country’s best result at Eurovision till date is a 5th place which was achieved at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest with Rona Nishliu‘s ‘Suus‘.

In 2024 Besa represented Albania at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her entry ‘Titan’.

Source: RTSH
Photo credit: EBU/ Sarah Louise Bennett

