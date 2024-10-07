Albania: Festivali i Kenges 63 competing acts unveiled

RTSH, the Albanian national broadcaster, has unveiled the thirty competing acts at the forthcoming edition of Festivali i Kenges.

The 63rd edition of Festivali i Kenges is scheduled to be held in December in Tirana, Albania. RTSH had received a total of 85 songs for Fest 63, the special selection committee have whittled down the submitted entries to 30. Hence a total of 30 acts will be battling for the coveted trophy.

The 2025 Albanian Eurovision entry and act will be also determined via Fest 63.

The Fest 63 competing acts

Algert Sala Alis Kallacej Ardit Çuni Devis Xherahu Djemtë e Detit Elvana Gjata Endrik Beba Epos Grup Erma Mici Frensi Revania Gjergj Kaçinari Gresa Gjocera Jet Kejsi Jazxhi Kleansa Susaj Laurjan Ejlli ft. Adelina Corraj Lorenc Hasrama Luna Çausholli Mal Retkoceri Martina Serreqi Mihallaq Andrea Nita Latifi Olsi Bylyku Orgesa Zaimi Rea Nuhu Ronaldo Mesuli Santino De Bartolo Shkodra Elektronike Stine Vesa Smolica

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at our beloved competition in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The ‘Land of the Eagle‘ has partaken in the competition 20 times. The country’s best result at Eurovision till date is a 5th place which was achieved at the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest with Rona Nishliu‘s ‘Suus‘.

In 2024 Besa represented Albania at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her entry ‘Titan’.

Source: RTSH

Photo credit: EBU/ Sarah Louise Bennett