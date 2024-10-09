Italy: Alessandro Cattelan to host Sanremo Giovani and Dopo Festival

RAI, the Italian national broadcaster, has announced that Alessandro Cattelan will host the forthcoming edition of Sanremo Giovani and the Dopo Festival (Sanremo 2025 after show) in February.

Eurovision 2022 host Alessandro Cattelan will have the grand honour of hosting the forthcoming ediiton of Sanremo Giovani from 12 November -10 December. Alessandro will host the Grand Final of Sanremo Giovani on 18 December, the show will be broadcast live on Rai 1.

He will be also hosting the ‘Dopo Festival’ show in February every night after the Sanremo 2025 shows from 11-14 February.

RAI’s official press release reads:

Alessandro Cattelan will host the five episodes of “Sanremo Giovani”, in the late evening on Rai 2, from November 12 to December 10. This year, the journey towards Sanremo 2025 for the new proposals will be a real talent show that will begin on TV in November with “Sanremo Giovani”, to meet and select the emerging talents who dream of performing on the stage of the Ariston Theater. Alessandro Cattelan will accompany the young artists, who will be evaluated by the Musical Commission during the episodes, and will tell their journey, made up of challenges, successes and eliminations, up to the final of “Sanremo Giovani – Sarà Sanremo” on December 18, on Rai 1. But Alessandro’s commitment does not end here: in February, in fact, he will host the “Dopofestival”, which – as already announced by the Artistic Director Carlo Conti – returns to the screens of Rai 1 from February 11 to 14, at the end of each evening of the festival.

Alessandro co-hosted the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin with Laura Pausini and Mika.

Source: RAI

Photo credit: RAI