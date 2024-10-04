Switzerland: Nemo is back in action with a new single ‘Eurostar’

The 2024 Swiss Eurovision champ Nemo is back in action with yet another banger ‘Eurostar’.

Nemo, the Eurovision 2024 Eurovision winner has released a brand new single ‘Eurostar‘ along with its official music video. The official music video features a grand line up of Eurovision 2024 alumni:

Jerry Hail (Ukraine 2024)

Bambie Thug (Irealand 2024)

Windows95 (Finland 2024)

Luna (Poland 2024)

Silverster Belt (Lithuania 2024)

Nemo won the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo last May, giving Switzerland its much awaited 3rd Eurovision victory with his epic entry ‘The Code’.

Source: Nemo

Photo credit: Ella Metler