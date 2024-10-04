Switzerland: Nemo is back in action with a new single ‘Eurostar’

The 2024 Swiss Eurovision champ Nemo is back in action with yet another banger ‘Eurostar’.

Nemo, the Eurovision 2024 Eurovision winner has released a brand new single ‘Eurostar‘ along with its official music video. The official music video features a grand line up of Eurovision 2024 alumni:

  • Jerry Hail (Ukraine 2024)
  • Bambie Thug (Irealand 2024)
  • Windows95 (Finland 2024)
  • Luna (Poland 2024)
  • Silverster Belt (Lithuania 2024)

Nemo won the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo last May, giving Switzerland its much awaited 3rd Eurovision victory with his epic entry ‘The Code’.

Source: Nemo
Photo credit: Ella Metler

