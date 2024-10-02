Montenegro: RTCG receives 32 songs for Eurovision 2025

RTCG, the Montenegrin national broadcaster, has received a total of 32 songs for Montesong 2024, the national selection for Eurovision 2025.

The Montenegrin national broadcaster will now evalaute all 32 entries and shortlist them to 16 entries for Montenesong 2024. A total of 16 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2025 during the Montenegrin national final aka Montensong 2024 scheduled to be held on 27 November at the Voco Sports Hall in Podgorica.

The names of the sixteen competing acts will be announced on 10 October, whilst the songs will be published on 17 November 2024. The songs will be released on YouTube. More details on Montesong 2024 will be unveiled on 4 October.

The Montensong 2024 Selection Commitee is looking forward to the competition.

Danijel Alibabić says:

Nobody is invited to specifically participate in Montesong, nor can they be invited to represent Montenegro at the Eurosong, without first being part of the festival. There are no invitations from the Association of Variety Artists and Performers, nor from the RTCG.

Vladana Vučinić (Montenesong 2024 Artistic Director) says:

By this, we will know if there is a basis for this competition to continue year after year. I hope that the musicians will live up to expectations and that Montesong will become a tradition.

Source: RTCG

Photo credit: RTCG